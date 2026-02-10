Jones post double-double, Oshodi hits go-ahead 3-pointer late as Southern edges Alabama State 69-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Damariee Jones totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds and Fazi Oshodi buried a go-ahead 3-pointer…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Damariee Jones totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds and Fazi Oshodi buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left to help Southern rally past Alabama State 69-68 on Monday night.

AJ Barnes added 12 points and five rebounds for the Jaguars (11-13, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Michael Jacobs had 11 points but made only 2 of 15 shots. He was 7 for 8 at the free-throw line. Oshodi missed his first five 3-pointers before nailing the winner. He scored seven.

The Hornets (7-17, 4-7) were led by Micah Simpsom, who recorded 19 points and four assists. Damarien Yates added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Mack scored nine.

