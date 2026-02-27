Jones leads CSU Fullerton against Hawaii after 21-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-11, 12-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (17-10, 11-6 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-11, 12-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (17-10, 11-6 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Hawaii after Cristina Jones scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 60-57 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Rainbow Wahine are 12-5 in home games. Hawaii is third in the Big West with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Imani Perez averaging 4.6.

The Titans are 12-5 in Big West play. CSU Fullerton ranks fourth in college basketball with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 5.0.

Hawaii averages 62.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 65.3 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big West play. CSU Fullerton won the last meeting 82-80 on Dec. 6. Jones scored 22 points to help lead the Titans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez is averaging 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Rainbow Wahine. Bailey Flavell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 16.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the Titans. Maddy Tauro is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 9-1, averaging 61.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 14.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

