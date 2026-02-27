Johnson’s 16 lead Hawaii over UC Davis 77-73

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Johnson had 16 points in Hawaii’s 77-73 win over UC Davis on Thursday. Johnson shot…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Isaac Johnson had 16 points in Hawaii’s 77-73 win over UC Davis on Thursday.

Johnson shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Rainbow Warriors (20-7, 12-5 Big West Conference). Hunter Erickson scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds and six assists. Isaac Finlinson went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Marcus Wilson led the way for the Aggies (17-12, 10-8) with 25 points. Carl Daughtery Jr. added 11 points for UC Davis. Connor Sevilla also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.