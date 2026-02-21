Johnson scores 23, Bradley takes down Illinois State 74-60

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 23 points helped Bradley defeat Illinois State 74-60 on Saturday night. Johnson shot 8…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 23 points helped Bradley defeat Illinois State 74-60 on Saturday night.

Johnson shot 8 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Braves (19-10, 12-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Ahmet Jonovic added 14 points and six rebounds while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line. Timoty van der Knaap went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Mason Klabo led the Redbirds (18-11, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. Illinois State also got 12 points from Landon Wolf. Ty Pence also had 11 points and six rebounds.

Bradley took the lead about 4 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Johnson led the Braves with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 43-31 at the break. Bradley outscored Illinois State by two points over the final half as Johnson led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.