Johnson scores 17, UIC takes down Evansville 84-46

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Andy Johnson made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as UIC beat Evansville 84-46 on Wednesday night.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds for the Flames (16-12, 11-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Josiah Hammons scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Ahmad Henderson II shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Trent Hundley finished with 12 points and two steals for the Purple Aces (6-21, 2-14). Joshua Hughes added nine points and six rebounds for Evansville. Leif Moeller also had nine points.

Hammons scored 12 points in the first half to help put the Flames up 38-23 at the break. UIC extended its lead to 47-23 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

