Johnson leads South Carolina against Missouri

Missouri Tigers (15-7, 5-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-12, 2-8 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers (15-7, 5-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-12, 2-8 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina hosts Missouri after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 35 points in South Carolina’s 84-75 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Gamecocks are 10-5 on their home court. South Carolina scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 5-4 against SEC opponents. Missouri scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

South Carolina makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Missouri has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Mitchell is shooting 53.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Tigers. Jayden Stone is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.