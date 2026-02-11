Jennings scores 31 as Appalachian State downs Georgia Southern 81-65

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kasen Jennings’ 31 points led Appalachian State over Georgia Southern 81-65 on Wednesday night. Jennings added…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kasen Jennings’ 31 points led Appalachian State over Georgia Southern 81-65 on Wednesday night.

Jennings added six rebounds and three steals for the Mountaineers (18-9, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Marcus Jr. scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Alonzo Dodd shot 7 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points. It was the seventh win in a row for the Mountaineers.

The Eagles (14-12, 6-7) were led by Tyren Moore, who finished with 17 points and six assists. Spudd Webb added 12 points for Georgia Southern. Khayri Dunn finished with 10 points.

