Jalen Shelley scores 24, Loyola Marymount knocks off San Diego 83-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jalen Shelley’s 24 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat San Diego 83-63 on Saturday night.

Shelley also had nine rebounds for the Lions (13-13, 4-9 West Coast Conference). Rodney Brown Jr. added 16 points and Jan Vide scored 13 on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Toreros (10-16, 4-9) were led by Dominique Ford with 14 points and six rebounds. Juan Sebastian Gorosito added 11 points and Brandon Benjamin scored 10.

Loyola Marymount took the lead for good with 19:32 remaining in the first half. The score was 37-20 at halftime, with Brown racking up nine points. Shelley scored 15 after the break.

