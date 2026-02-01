Live Radio
Jaidon Lipscomb hits winning free throws, scores 21 to lead Cleveland State over Milwaukee 90-88

The Associated Press

February 1, 2026, 6:05 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaidon Lipscomb finished with 21 points after making two free throws with one second left to rally Cleveland State to a 90-88 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday.

Lipscomb shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (9-14, 5-7 Horizon League). Dayan Nessah totaled 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Chevalier Emery scored 17 on 7-for-14 shooting.

Stevie Elam finished with 21 points to pace the Panthers (9-15, 5-8). Josh Dixon added 19 points and Aaron Franklin contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

