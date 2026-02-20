Jacobi, Eastern Illinois Panthers square off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-21, 3-14 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-17, 7-10 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-21, 3-14 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (11-17, 7-10 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cardell Bailey and Southern Indiana visit Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois in OVC play.

The Panthers are 9-5 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 3-14 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana has a 3-15 record against teams over .500.

Eastern Illinois is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Eastern Illinois won 59-51 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Zion Fruster led Eastern Illinois with 25 points, and Amaree Brown led Southern Indiana with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi is averaging 10.2 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Fruster is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ismail Habib is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Screaming Eagles. Brown is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

