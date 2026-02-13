Jacksonville hosts Jackson and North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (6-20, 4-9 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-17, 4-9 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (6-20, 4-9 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (9-17, 4-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Jacksonville after Kent Jackson scored 24 points in North Florida’s 90-81 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Dolphins are 6-3 on their home court. Jacksonville ranks second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Ospreys are 4-9 against ASUN opponents. North Florida has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville scores 72.2 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than the 90.7 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 8.0 more points per game (81.6) than Jacksonville gives up to opponents (73.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayden Wood is shooting 44.2% and averaging 10.4 points for the Dolphins. Evan Sterck is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is shooting 48.1% and averaging 20.7 points for the Ospreys. Jackson is averaging 4.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 86.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

