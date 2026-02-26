Jacksonville faces North Florida following Williams’ 25-point performance

North Florida Ospreys (9-19, 4-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (20-8, 12-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (9-19, 4-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (20-8, 12-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts North Florida after Priscilla Williams scored 25 points in Jacksonville’s 85-81 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins have gone 12-2 in home games. Jacksonville scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Ospreys are 4-13 in conference games. North Florida has a 4-14 record against opponents over .500.

Jacksonville is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 43.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida has shot at a 39.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Jacksonville won 58-52 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Aniah Smith led Jacksonville with 16 points, and Dezuray McGill led North Florida with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alexa Washington is averaging 8.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Ospreys. Alonya Waldon is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

