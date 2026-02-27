IU Indianapolis hosts Hadnot and Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-14, 10-9 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-23, 3-16 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (16-14, 10-9 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-23, 3-16 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits IU Indianapolis after Corey Hadnot II scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 74-70 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

The Jaguars have gone 5-8 at home. IU Indianapolis has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Mastodons are 10-9 in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 78.5 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 87.9 IU Indianapolis allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Purdue Fort Wayne won 83-78 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Hadnot led Purdue Fort Wayne with 31 points, and Micah Davis led IU Indianapolis with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Edwards is averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Maguire Mitchell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darius Duffy is averaging 5.2 points for the Mastodons. Maximus Nelson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Mastodons: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.