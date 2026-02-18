Iowa apologizes for security breach that allowed fan to approach Hoiberg during postgame handshake

The Iowa athletic department apologized Wednesday for a security breach that allowed an individual to interfere in the coaches’ and…

The Iowa athletic department apologized Wednesday for a security breach that allowed an individual to interfere in the coaches’ and players’ handshake line and approach Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg after the Hawkeyes’ win over the ninth-ranked Cornhuskers.

Videos posted online show the individual coming out of the stands as fans rush the court. The person appears to heckle and point his camera phone at Hoiberg, who made a swiping motion at the phone with his right hand. Hoiberg’s hand appeared to inadvertently strike an Iowa staff member who was going through the line. Hoiberg reached back to grab the staff member’s arm and pointed to the individual who had come toward him with the camera.

“The University of Iowa Athletics Department implemented its court‑intrusion guidelines following last evening’s Iowa vs. Nebraska men’s basketball game,” the athletic department said in a statement. “Unfortunately, an individual gained access to the court through a restricted area, directly confronting Coach Hoiberg and putting Nebraska players, coaches, and staff in a reactive situation.

“We apologize for this incident and will conduct a review of our procedures and security measures to determine what adjustments may be needed to further strengthen our protocols and help prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The Big Ten said it discussed the situation with both schools and would take no disciplinary action against Hoiberg. The conference said it appreciates Iowa’s efforts to address postgame security protocols.

Nebraska athletics and Hoiberg declined to comment.

Iowa won the game 57-52. Nebraska has lost four of its past six after a 20-0 start.

