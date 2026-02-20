Incarnate Word takes on East Texas A&M on 4-game losing streak

Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-17, 5-13 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (11-17, 6-12 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word aims to stop its four-game slide with a win against East Texas A&M.

The Lions have gone 6-6 in home games. East Texas A&M is fourth in the Southland with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 5.2.

The Cardinals are 5-13 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Texas A&M is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than East Texas A&M allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. East Texas A&M won the last matchup 80-58 on Jan. 19. Damian Garcia scored 17 points points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinny Sigona is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.8 points. Gianni Hunt is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Tahj Staveskie is averaging 17.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

