Illinois State visits Connolly and Valparaiso

Illinois State Redbirds (17-11, 11-6 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-28, 0-17 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Illinois State after Fiona Connolly scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 92-54 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Beacons are 0-10 on their home court. Valparaiso is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.6 turnovers per game.

The Redbirds have gone 11-6 against MVC opponents. Illinois State ranks ninth in the MVC with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Doneelah Washington averaging 9.0.

Valparaiso is shooting 33.1% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Illinois State allows to opponents. Illinois State averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Valparaiso gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Illinois State won 93-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Washington led Illinois State with 29 points, and Milana Nenadic led Valparaiso with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allia von Schlegell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Connolly is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Washington is averaging 17.1 points, nine rebounds, two steals and 1.6 blocks for the Redbirds. Bella Finnegan is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 57.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

