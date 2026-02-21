Illinois State hosts Murray State following Washington’s 31-point game

Murray State Racers (23-3, 14-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-10, 10-5 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (23-3, 14-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (16-10, 10-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Murray State after Doneelah Washington scored 31 points in Illinois State’s 83-78 win over the Belmont Bruins.

The Redbirds have gone 13-0 in home games. Illinois State is second in the MVC with 17.1 assists per game led by Trista Fayta averaging 6.0.

The Racers are 14-1 in conference matchups. Murray State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Illinois State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State scores 15.3 more points per game (84.5) than Illinois State allows to opponents (69.2).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Murray State won the last meeting 101-93 on Jan. 3. Halli Poock scored 34 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Washington is averaging 17.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Redbirds. Bella Finnegan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Poock is averaging 21.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Racers. Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Racers: 9-1, averaging 83.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

