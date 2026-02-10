Illinois hosts Howell and Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-11, 5-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits Illinois after Destiny Howell scored 28 points in Wisconsin’s 91-86 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Fighting Illini are 11-3 in home games. Illinois scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Badgers are 5-8 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois scores 77.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 71.3 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Badgers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Jackson is averaging 9.2 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Illini. Berry Wallace is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Howell is averaging 15.2 points for the Badgers. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Badgers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.