Idaho visits Madi and Sacramento State

Idaho Vandals (14-13, 6-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-17, 5-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Idaho after Arman Madi scored 26 points in Sacramento State’s 102-94 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Hornets are 9-3 in home games. Sacramento State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 5-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Vandals are 6-8 in Big Sky play. Idaho ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Sacramento State averages 79.5 points, 5.7 more per game than the 73.8 Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Sacramento State allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Idaho won the last meeting 86-76 on Jan. 23. Biko Johnson scored 20 points to help lead the Vandals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is shooting 48.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Hornets. Mark Lavrenov is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Brody Rowbury is averaging 8.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Isaiah Brickner is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 82.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Vandals: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

