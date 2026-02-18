Idaho takes on Portland State, seeks 7th straight home win

Portland State Vikings (6-19, 2-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (21-5, 12-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Portland State Vikings (6-19, 2-11 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (21-5, 12-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts Portland State aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Vandals are 10-1 on their home court. Idaho averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 2-11 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State gives up 74.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Idaho is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 64.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 67.0 Idaho allows to opponents.

The Vandals and Vikings meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyra Gardner is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Kyleigh Brown is averaging 17.7 points for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 10-0, averaging 78.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 62.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

