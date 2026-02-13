Idaho State faces Idaho, looks to halt 8-game slide

Idaho State Bengals (10-16, 3-10 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (13-12, 5-7 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho State Bengals (10-16, 3-10 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (13-12, 5-7 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State aims to break its eight-game slide with a win against Idaho.

The Vandals have gone 7-3 at home. Idaho is 7-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bengals have gone 3-10 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State ranks second in the Big Sky with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Van De Griend averaging 2.5.

Idaho averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Idaho allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Rowbury is averaging 8.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Vandals. Biko Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Van De Griend is averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bengals: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

