Idaho State Bengals take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on 5-game losing streak

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (8-15, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-13, 3-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State aims to end its five-game skid when the Bengals take on Northern Arizona.

The Bengals have gone 6-3 in home games. Idaho State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lumberjacks are 2-8 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 4.0.

Idaho State scores 75.1 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 76.3 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 73.1 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 74.7 Idaho State allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Hollenbeck is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abelman is averaging 11.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lumberjacks. Karl Markus Poom is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.