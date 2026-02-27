Idaho looks for 25th victory of season in matchup with Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (21-8, 12-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (24-5, 15-1 Big Sky) Moscow; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Colorado Bears (21-8, 12-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (24-5, 15-1 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho will aim for its 25th victory of the season when the Vandals face the Northern Colorado.

The Vandals are 12-1 in home games. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Bears have gone 12-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 3.8.

Idaho makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Northern Colorado averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Idaho gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Idaho won the last meeting 62-55 on Jan. 29. Hope Hassmann scored 15 points points to help lead the Vandals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hassmann is averaging 14 points and 4.2 assists for the Vandals. Kyra Gardner is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

West is averaging 10.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Julia Riley is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

