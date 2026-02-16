Hunger leads George Washington against VCU after 31-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-11, 6-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (20-6, 11-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-11, 6-7 A-10) at VCU Rams (20-6, 11-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits VCU after Luke Hunger scored 31 points in George Washington’s 72-53 win over the George Mason Patriots.

The Rams have gone 12-2 at home. VCU scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 6-7 against A-10 opponents. George Washington has a 0-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.0 per game George Washington allows. George Washington scores 10.7 more points per game (83.2) than VCU gives up (72.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14.7 points for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rafael Castro is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Garrett Johnson is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 77.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

