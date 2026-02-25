Hull leads Abilene Christian against Utah Tech

Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-17, 3-12 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (19-8, 10-4 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (8-17, 3-12 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (19-8, 10-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Utah Tech after Payton Hull scored 30 points in Abilene Christian’s 78-70 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 at home. Abilene Christian is sixth in the WAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 4.6.

The Trailblazers are 3-12 in WAC play. Utah Tech averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Abilene Christian averages 73.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 66.9 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Abilene Christian allows.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. Abilene Christian won the last meeting 54-46 on Jan. 30. Natalia Chavez scored 12 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hull is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.2 points and 2.8 steals. Erin Woodson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 7.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Trailblazers. Kaylee Borden is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

