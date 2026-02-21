Hull leads Abilene Christian against Southern Utah

Abilene Christian Wildcats (19-7, 10-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8, 10-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (19-7, 10-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (17-8, 10-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Southern Utah after Payton Hull scored 36 points in Abilene Christian’s 72-67 win against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Thunderbirds have gone 11-1 in home games. Southern Utah ranks second in the WAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Fely averaging 2.8.

The Wildcats are 10-3 in conference matchups. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Breanna Davis averaging 3.0.

Southern Utah scores 72.0 points, 13.1 more per game than the 58.9 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Southern Utah gives up.

The teams play for the third time this season in WAC play. Southern Utah won the last matchup 71-68 on Jan. 31. Fely scored 26 points points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Chambers is scoring 15.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Thunderbirds. Fely is averaging 15.9 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games.

Hull is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Natalia Chavez is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

