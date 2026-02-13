Hubbard leads Abilene Christian against Tarleton State after 21-point showing

Tarleton State Texans (12-12, 3-8 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13, 3-8 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tarleton State Texans (12-12, 3-8 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13, 3-8 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Tarleton State after Bradyn Hubbard scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 67-63 win over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wildcats have gone 7-4 at home. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC scoring 70.3 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Texans are 3-8 in conference games. Tarleton State ranks sixth in the WAC with 11.3 assists per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 2.1.

Abilene Christian’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State scores 5.0 more points per game (76.4) than Abilene Christian allows (71.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is averaging 15.6 points and two steals for the Wildcats. Yaniel Rivera is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camron McDowell is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 13.9 points and 1.7 steals. Dior Johnson is shooting 51.0% and averaging 17.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Texans: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

