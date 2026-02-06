Howard takes on South Carolina State, aims for 9th straight home win

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-16, 2-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (16-7, 6-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-16, 2-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (16-7, 6-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the Bison play South Carolina State.

The Bison are 7-0 on their home court. Howard is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-4 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Howard is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.0% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 56.8 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 62.1 Howard gives up.

The Bison and Lady Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariella Henigan is averaging 8.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Bison. Zennia Thomas is averaging 15.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is averaging 11.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Angie Juste-Jean is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 48.3 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.