Howard, McNeese Cowgirls to visit Atamah, Northwestern State Lady Demons

McNeese Cowgirls (20-4, 14-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-11, 8-6 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on McNeese in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Lady Demons are 5-2 on their home court. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Carla Celaya averaging 5.6.

The Cowgirls are 14-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 40.4%.

Northwestern State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.3 per game McNeese allows. McNeese has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Northwestern State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is shooting 41.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Arianna Patton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Dakota Howard is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Cowgirls: 10-0, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 15.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

