House scores 21, Southern Illinois defeats Northern Iowa 59-57

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Quel’Ron House had 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 59-57 win against Northern Iowa on Saturday.

House added five assists for the Salukis (14-15, 8-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Steffe went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Davion Sykes finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with six points.

Trey Campbell led the Panthers (18-11, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Northern Iowa also got 14 points and two steals from Will Hornseth. Tristan Smith also had eight points and four steals.

House scored 11 points in the first half for Southern Illinois, who led 33-30 at the break. Southern Illinois took the lead for good with 16:14 left in the second half on a layup from Rolyns Aligbe to make it a 39-38 game.

