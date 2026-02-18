Hornseth’s 18 lead Northern Iowa over Indiana State 81-60

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Will Hornseth had 18 points and Ben Schwieger scored 17 in Northern Iowa’s 81-60 victory…

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Will Hornseth had 18 points and Ben Schwieger scored 17 in Northern Iowa’s 81-60 victory over Indiana State on Wednesday.

Hornseth shot 9 of 13 from the field and Schwieger made 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Max Weisbrod went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding three steals for the Panthers (18-10, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference).

Ian Scott led the way for the Sycamores (10-18, 3-14) with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Markus Harding added 13 points for Indiana State. Bruno Alocen finished with nine points.

Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 4:57 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-34 at halftime, with Hornseth racking up 14 points. Schwieger scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Northern Iowa went on to secure a victory, outscoring Indiana State by 19 points in the second half.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa hosts Southern Illinois and Indiana State goes on the road to play Belmont.

