Hopkins and No. 17 St. John’s host Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (14-13, 8-8 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (21-5, 14-1 Big East) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Creighton Bluejays (14-13, 8-8 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (21-5, 14-1 Big East)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 St. John’s takes on Creighton after Bryce Hopkins scored 23 points in St. John’s 76-70 win over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm are 12-2 in home games. St. John’s is fifth in the Big East in team defense, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Bluejays are 8-8 in Big East play. Creighton scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

St. John’s is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game St. John’s gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. St. John’s won the last matchup 90-73 on Jan. 10. Lefteris Liotopoulos scored 17 points points to help lead the Red Storm to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 blocks for the Red Storm. Oziyah Sellers is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Dix is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.