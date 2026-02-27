Holy Cross plays conference foe Loyola (MD)

Holy Cross and Loyola (MD) will hit the court in a matchup of Patriot League foes. The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-19, 7-10 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-20, 5-12 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Holy Cross in Patriot League action Saturday.

The Crusaders are 6-7 on their home court. Holy Cross is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Greyhounds are 7-10 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) allows 77.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Holy Cross is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD)’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) won the last meeting 83-73 on Feb. 15. Braeden Speed scored 25 points to help lead the Greyhounds to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Aiden Disu is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Speed is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Emmett Adair is averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Greyhounds: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.