Holy Cross plays Bucknell, seeks 4th straight victory

Bucknell Bison (10-16, 6-9 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (17-9, 11-4 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Bucknell.

The Crusaders have gone 10-3 in home games. Holy Cross scores 60.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Bison are 6-9 in conference games. Bucknell has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Holy Cross makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Bucknell has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Holy Cross have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Holy Cross won the last meeting 58-55 on Dec. 31. Meg Cahalan scored 17 points points to help lead the Crusaders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 9.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Crusaders. Cahalan is averaging 15.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Elena Houghton is averaging 1.6 points for the Bison. Tuana Coskun is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 8-2, averaging 61.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 52.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

