High Point beats Winthrop 89-87, extends win streak to 10 by ending Eagles’ streak at 12.

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Terry Anderson finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds to help High Point defeat Winthrop 89-87 on Saturday, upping the Panthers’ winning streak to 10 while ending the Eagles’ winning streak at 12.

Owen Aquino added 12 points, five rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers (26-4, 14-1 Big South Conference). Vincent Brady II also scored 12.

Logan Duncomb led the Eagles (20-9, 12-2) with 23 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Kody Clouet added 20 points and six rebounds. Seifeldin Hendawy totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

High Point led 42-35 at halftime and withstood a 7-2 run by Winthrop over the final 1:24 of the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

