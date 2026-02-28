Hicke scores 22 in Princeton’s 82-61 win against Dartmouth

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Hicke’s 22 points helped Princeton defeat Dartmouth 82-61 on Saturday. Hicke added seven rebounds for…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Hicke’s 22 points helped Princeton defeat Dartmouth 82-61 on Saturday.

Hicke added seven rebounds for the Tigers (9-19, 5-8 Ivy League). Dalen Davis added 20 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had six assists. Landon Clark shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Tigers.

Kareem Thomas led the way for the Big Green (11-15, 5-8) with 22 points and three steals. Dartmouth also got 16 points and 12 rebounds from Brandon Mitchell-Day. Jayden Williams also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

