Hicke, Princeton Tigers take on the Cornell Big Red

Cornell Big Red (11-10, 4-4 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (8-15, 4-4 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cooper Noard and Cornell visit Jackson Hicke and Princeton in Ivy League action.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 at home. Princeton gives up 71.6 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Big Red are 4-4 in conference play. Cornell leads college basketball averaging 13.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.3% from deep. Noard leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

Princeton’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Stanton is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.9 points. Hicke is averaging 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Noard is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Big Red. Jake Fiegen is averaging 18.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Big Red: 5-5, averaging 91.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

