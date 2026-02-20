Hernandez leads Loyola Marymount against San Diego after 22-point game

San Diego Toreros (10-18, 3-12 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (18-8, 12-3 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (10-18, 3-12 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (18-8, 12-3 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount faces San Diego after Maya Hernandez scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 78-54 victory over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Lions have gone 11-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount is third in the WCC scoring 71.2 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Toreros are 3-12 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Loyola Marymount makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). San Diego averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego won 69-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Kylie Ray led San Diego with 26 points, and Jess Lawson led Loyola Marymount with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andjela Matic is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists. Hernandez is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ray is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Olivia Owens is averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 73.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.