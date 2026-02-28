Hayes scores 17 in Texas Southern’s 82-57 victory against Jackson State

HOUSTON (AP) — Zaire Hayes had 17 points in Texas Southern’s 82-57 win over Jackson State on Saturday. Hayes shot…

HOUSTON (AP) — Zaire Hayes had 17 points in Texas Southern’s 82-57 win over Jackson State on Saturday.

Hayes shot 7 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (12-16, 10-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jaylen Wysinger scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Bryce Roberts shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Daeshun Ruffin led the Tigers (9-20, 8-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Jackson State also got 14 points from Jayme Mitchell. Jalen Tatum also had seven points and two steals.

