Harper’s 29 lead Oral Roberts past South Dakota 67-62

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Ty Harper scored 29 points as Oral Roberts beat South Dakota 67-62 on Saturday.

Harper shot 8 for 22 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (7-22, 2-12 Summit League). Ofri Naveh scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Connor Dow shot 3 for 6, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Cameron Fens led the Coyotes (14-15, 6-8) with 25 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Uzziah Buntyn added 14 points and two steals for South Dakota. Jordan Crawford also had nine points.

