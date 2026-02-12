Hampton Pirates take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-14, 2-10 CAA) vs. Hampton Pirates (12-13, 6-6 CAA) Inglewood, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (9-14, 2-10 CAA) vs. Hampton Pirates (12-13, 6-6 CAA)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T and Hampton square off at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Pirates are 6-6 against CAA opponents. Hampton is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 2-10 in CAA games. N.C. A&T is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hampton’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Hampton allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Daniel Johnson is averaging 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

Trent Middleton is averaging 12.3 points for the Aggies. Lewis Walker is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

