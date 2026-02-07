Hampton defeats William & Mary 77-74

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Etienne Strothers scored 18 points as Hampton beat William & Mary 77-74 on Saturday. Strothers shot…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Etienne Strothers scored 18 points as Hampton beat William & Mary 77-74 on Saturday.

Strothers shot 5 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (12-13, 6-6 Coastal Athletic Association). Xzavier Long scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor and added 14 rebounds. Elijah Kennedyfinished with 13 points.

Ryan Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points for the Tribe (15-9, 6-6). Kyle Pulliam added 13 points for William & Mary. Jo’el Emanuel had 12 points.

Josh Ogundele scored eight points in the first half and Hampton went into the break trailing 39-35. Hampton used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 60-58 with 8:19 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Kennedy scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

