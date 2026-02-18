Hamilton leads Eastern Washington against Sacramento State after 24-point showing

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-17, 7-6 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-16, 5-8 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (9-17, 7-6 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-16, 5-8 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State after Alton Hamilton IV scored 24 points in Eastern Washington’s 84-66 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Hornets are 9-2 in home games. Sacramento State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 13.0 assists per game led by Mikey Williams averaging 4.5.

The Eagles have gone 7-6 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hamilton averaging 2.5.

Sacramento State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Eastern Washington allows to opponents. Eastern Washington has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The Hornets and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Mark Lavrenov is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hamilton is averaging 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Moses is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.