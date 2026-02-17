Haggerty, Johnson combine for 67, lead K-State over Baylor 90-74 in coach Matthew Driscoll’s debut

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 34 points, Nate Johnson added a career-high 33, and Kansas State cruised past…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 34 points, Nate Johnson added a career-high 33, and Kansas State cruised past Baylor 90-74 on Tuesday night in the debut of Wildcats’ interim head coach Matthew Driscoll.

K-State (11-15, 2-11 Big 12) never trailed and held a double-digit lead for most of the second half to end a six-game skid. Driscoll replaced previous head coach Jerome Tang, who was fired Sunday night after four season at the helm.

Johnson’s layup gave the Wildcats a 21-point lead with 10:39 remaining. He surpassed his previous career-best 31 points with a dunk with 1:37 remaining.

Haggerty shot 15 of 23 overall. Johnson was 11-of-16 shooting and made five of the Wildcats’ eight 3-pointers. Johnson also had nine assists and matched a career-high with six steals.

Isaac Williams IV scored 16 points to lead Baylor (13-13, 3-10), which has lost four straight. Tounde Yessoufou added 14 point for the Bears. Cameron Carr chipped in with 12 points and Dan Skillings Jr. scored 11. The Bears made just three of their 24 3-point attempts.

Johnson made four 3s and scored 16 points, and Haggerty added 13 points to help K-State build a 41-34 halftime advantage. The Wildcats shot 5 of 11 from long range while Baylor missed 11 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Williams’ layup pulled the Bears to 66-57 with 8:20 left but they didn’t get closer.

Up next

Baylor hosts Arizona State on Saturday.

K-State is on the road Saturday to face No. 13 Texas Tech.

