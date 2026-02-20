Grossman and Eastern Washington host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (6-20, 2-12 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (6-20, 2-12 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts Portland State after Kourtney Grossman scored 20 points in Eastern Washington’s 69-60 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 6-6 at home. Eastern Washington has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Vikings are 2-12 against conference opponents. Portland State ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 11.5 assists per game led by Laynee Torres-Kahapea averaging 2.5.

Eastern Washington is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State has shot at a 39.6% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 39.9% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington won the last meeting 81-63 on Jan. 23. Elyn Bowers scored 21 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Gallatin is shooting 42.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Bowers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyleigh Brown averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Hannah Chicken is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

