Green and the Southern Illinois Salukis visit conference foe Indiana State

Southern Illinois Salukis (8-15, 6-9 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-18, 4-12 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemisha Prackett and Indiana State host Indya Green and Southern Illinois in MVC play Saturday.

The Sycamores are 4-6 in home games. Indiana State is 4-14 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Salukis have gone 6-9 against MVC opponents. Southern Illinois is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Indiana State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Southern Illinois allows. Southern Illinois’ 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. Southern Illinois won the last meeting 86-74 on Jan. 23. Alayna Kraus scored 22 points to help lead the Salukis to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prackett is averaging 10 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Tierney Kelsey is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 12.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Salukis. Kraus is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Salukis: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

