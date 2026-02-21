Gray’s 16 lead Maine over New Hampshire 61-58

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Mekhi Gray scored 16 points as Maine beat New Hampshire 61-58 on Saturday. Gray added nine…

Gray added nine rebounds for the Black Bears (7-21, 5-8 America East Conference). Logan Carey scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Ace Flagg shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Tyler Bike led the way for the Wildcats (8-18, 4-9) with 15 points. Belal El Shakery added 14 points and 10 rebounds for New Hampshire. Davide Poser also had 11 points. The Wildcats extended their losing streak to six games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

