Grand Canyon hosts UNLV after Hamilton’s 27-point game

UNLV Rebels (14-13, 9-7 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-10, 10-6 MWC)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Grand Canyon after Kimani Hamilton scored 27 points in UNLV’s 91-66 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Antelopes are 11-4 on their home court. Grand Canyon is the MWC leader with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 8.6.

The Rebels are 9-7 in MWC play. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 11.3 more points per game (79.9) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (68.6).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UNLV won the last meeting 80-78 on Feb. 7. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 29 points to help lead the Rebels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makaih Williams is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 14 points. Jaden Henley is averaging 18.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 19.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

