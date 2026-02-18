Gonzaga takes home win streak into matchup with Washington State

Washington State Cougars (5-22, 4-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-8, 11-3 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (5-22, 4-10 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-8, 11-3 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs face Washington State.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-3 at home. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaiden Haile averaging 3.2.

The Cougars are 4-10 in conference games. Washington State allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.7 points per game.

Gonzaga is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Gonzaga gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Whittaker is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Charlotte Abraham is averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Eleonora Villa is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

