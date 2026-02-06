Gonzaga hosts Pacific following Ward’s 27-point game

Pacific Tigers (9-13, 4-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-7, 9-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific…

Pacific Tigers (9-13, 4-7 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (17-7, 9-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific visits Gonzaga after Sydney Ward scored 27 points in Pacific’s 90-82 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 at home. Gonzaga averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have gone 4-7 against WCC opponents. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Gonzaga averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Whittaker is averaging 19.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 13 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Daria Nestorov is averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

